WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a manhunt in Defuniak Springs for a fugitive sex offender.

The suspect was identified as Logan Micheal Samples. In 2015, he was convicted of child molestation in Walton County, Georgia however failed to register as an offender, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s office was notified Tuesday evening that Samples had been living in a home off John White Road.

Walton Correctional K-9 team is en route searching the area of Coy Burgess Loop.

Residents in the nearby vicinity should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement.

If you see Sample, call 850-892-8111 or call 911.