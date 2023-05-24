DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Office of the City Marshal and DeFuniak Springs Police said a man was shot Monday night while driving down the highway.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. on May 22 about a man with a gunshot wound inside a local gas station.

Upon arrival, police said the man confirmed he was shot while driving his car in DeFuniak Springs. Medical staff took the man to a nearby hospital for treatment and he will be ok.

Later the same night, police responded to a shooting call at the Highland Terrace Apartments. No one was injured.

Police believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information on the active investigation can contact Det. Mindy Shelton with the DeFuniak Springs Police Department at 850-892-8513. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 850-910-8477(TIPS).