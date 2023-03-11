SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Seashells weren’t the only thing washing ashore on the Panhandle this week.

Last weekend’s southerly wind caused various jellyfish species to wash ashore.

Various species of jellyfish have arrived just in time for spring break.

“One thing you are concerned about is a lot of people are coming in for spring break this coming week, and We’re flying purple flags because we have these main word jellyfish and the driven by the sea sailors that are coming up on the beach,” South Walton Fire District Beach Safety lieutenant Joe Jansen said. And potentially we get a lot of questions, but they can sting. And what they can also do is cause an allergic reaction that can be severe.”

“I think the urban legends are probably not true what you’re supposed to do and may be going number one to help out. So I wouldn’t really know. Probably put some aloe vera or something on it, but I’m kind of educated about that safety.”

Jansen said the urban legend is not true.

“The old wives tale because what you’re really getting out of that is warm water,” Jansen said. “

Whether you are on a private or public beach it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and know what beach accesses point you are closest to in case an emergency occurs.