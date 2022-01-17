Man dead after vehicle crash in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man is dead after a vehicle accident in Walton County on Monday.

Troopers responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 around 2 p.m.

A 73-year-old Freeport woman was driving her SUV westbound on Highway 20 near Linda Lane, according to FHP.

Troopers believe the woman veered out of her lane and hit a bicyclist, a 54-year-old Freeport man, traveling on the shoulder of the road.

The man later died from his injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.