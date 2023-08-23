SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Things look a bit different on 30A since school is back in session.

Tables are empty and beach parking lots are open showing signs of the “shoulder” season.

“It has lightened up and this oppressive heat obviously doesn’t help the outdoor dining during the day,” said George Barnes, 30A business developer.

At Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar in Santa Rosa Beach, the downtime between the summer season and Labor Day is meant for locals and seasonal staff.

“We really like to take this time of the year to show appreciation to our hard-working staff. And as a matter of fact, next Monday we’re doing an employee appreciation day. So we close all of our businesses, including our sister restaurant, gallions, and our liquor stores and we have a big party on the beach,” said Barnes.

While the kids are at their desks and tourists are back home, locals say this is their time to shine.

“It’s low. It’s quiet, you know, all the locals are coming out. People are finally able to get out without the kids screaming and all the kids are in school. Just low-key vibes,” said Santa Rosa Beach resident Justin Dunwald.

Both Dunwald and Barnes say Labor Day is another story and it’s right around the corner.

“We pick back up, you know, it’s a long weekend. They start rolling in on Thursday and stay through Monday. And then it’s, you know back to what we’ve been looking for, a little cooler weather and football season,” said Barnes.

“It’s pretty much go time through about October, November and then we see a little uptick in Christmas and then about right before spring break, it slows down,” said Dunwald.

Barnes said he has seen more people come during the fall break in recent years. He believes they are enticed by lower rental prices during the slower months.

Labor Day is Sept. 4 this year with the weekend crowds starting on Aug. 31.

Shunk Gulley and partner restaurants will be closed this coming Monday, Aug. 28 for their employee appreciation day.