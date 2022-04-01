GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– One local non-profit is using sunshine and saltwater to help remove the stigma behind mental health and provide more resources for therapy within the community.

“Saltwater heals all,” is the mantra behind the local non-profit Gulf Therapy, created by Amanda Abbott back in 2017.

“I was going through a hard time, and I just found that getting up early and being on the water really helped me through that time,” Abbott said.

That’s when she decided to turn her pain into a purpose.

“I made it a mission to share that with others,” she said.

As Abbott explained, it’s not just about paddleboarding for sport, but paddleboarding to better improve your mental health and well-being. The group meets on the first and third Friday of each month for paddles on Western Lake in Grayton Beach.

“As soon as you get on that water, and you take in that beautiful environment around you, it really helps calm your spirit and release any tension you may have,” she said.

All levels are welcome on the water.

Over the years, Gulf Therapy has grown in size and expanded its reach, working to provide mental health resources on land at no cost to those in need.

In order to raise funds, they host an annual event called “Paddle for Peace.” The event will take place on April 23rd in Grayton Beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, raffles and a paddleboard session.

Tyler “TK” King has partnered with Abbott since Gulf Therapy’s start to supply paddleboard rentals. He says the impact gulf therapy has had on people’s lives is nothing short of amazing.

”When we get feedback from people we may or may not know we’ve been helping, it’s so rewarding,” he said.

Amanda Green started paddleboarding with gulf therapy two years ago, and it’s changed her life.

“I’ve had a lot of struggles with anxiety, social phobia and depression,” Green said.

Through the group’s support, Green was also able to be connected with a local therapist.

“I was hiding it all. Coming out and seeing everyone helping you and cheering you on is very therapeutic,” she said.