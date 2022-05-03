SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A South Walton medical clinic that’s been operating in temporary facilities for five years is getting a permanent home.

Local community leaders broke ground on Tuesday on the Point Washington Medical Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach.

The free-for-service clinic, which accepts donations, opened in April 2017 in the fellowship hall of the Point Washington United Methodist Church.

Since then, thousands of patients have received treatment.

Executive director and co-founder Hillary Glenn said it’s important for the clinic to have a permanent building, so they can operate more days during the week.

“We currently are only able to operate two days a week because we are operating in the fellowship hall of the church, which they use for a multitude of other things,” she said. “We will have our own building where we can expand our services. We are increasing our accessibility to our services for our patients in the community by about 300 percent.”

The Point Washington Medical Clinic is all-volunteer.

Once they’re in the new building, they hope to add specialty services, including dental care and nutrition education.

Construction is expected to begin soon.