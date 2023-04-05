MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Families battling childhood cancer are being treated with a retreat in Miramar Beach this week.

24 families from across the country are in Walton County for fun-filled days.

On Wednesday night, Lighthouse Family Retreat held the ‘Unbirthday’ party where kids and volunteers feasted on pizza, ice cream and threw a party for those battling cancer.

“They get to really feel special and celebrated in a way that they don’t always get to feel at home right now in their life,” Volunteer Sarah Hirsch said.

230 partners and volunteers welcomed the 24 families to the Gulf Coast retreat.

“We’ve been spending time with the kids every morning trying to connect and show them how to, you know, that we care and have a lot of fun in their different age groups,” Hirsch said.

Some volunteers are kids.

“I’ve been doing it since I was in kindergarten,” Selah Walkup said.

Kids battling cancer said they love coming down to Walton County and meeting other kids. The week serves as a chance to get away from their day-to-day troubles and connect with other kids dealing with similar issues.

“Going to the beach and meeting new people and stuff like that,” Lighthouse Family Retreat participant Gage Himle said. “Yeah, making new friends.”

Some volunteers have been serving at the retreat for a decade or more. For some, it has become a family affair.

“51 weeks out of the year, our kids have a life that allows them to choose some of the things that they’re doing,” Volunteer Seth Hirsch said. “And this is a week where they really just get to serve other kids. And watching them do that and putting other people first is really what makes it really special for our family.”

Families with children battling cancer can make connections that last. Volunteers and participants said the week is a chance for families to relax and take their minds off of their troubles.

Anyone that is looking to get involved can visit Lighthouse Family Retreat’s website for more information.