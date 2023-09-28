INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In March of 2021, state officials set out on a project to help protect pedestrians in South Walton County.

They began construction of an underpass beneath Highway 98 at the intersection of 30A.

The project was supposed to take a little less than 18 months.

There have been a number of delays, beyond the control of the construction crews. But state transportation officials say they can finally see the light at the end of this tunnel.

South Walton County is a pedestrian and bike-friendly area. There are almost as many people riding bikes as there are driving cars.

But when it comes to this intersection, cars don’t mix well with pedestrians and cyclists.

That’s why the state is building an underpass.

“The underpass was a unique and interesting solution there that we could provide the safety features we needed for our vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and bicyclists, but still allow that free flow of traffic on us. 98,” said Florida Department of Transportation Ian Satter.

Work began two-and-a-half years ago. It was supposed to be completed in mid-2022. Transportation officials say supply shortages and bad weather caused delays. So it was pushed back to December of 2022.



“I feel like this construction has been happening for so long,” said Walton County resident Elizabeth Rumpler.

But the wait could almost be over. It now appears the underpass will be finished by the end of this year.

“They’ll be able to travel safely underneath the roadway unimpeded,” said Satter.

There will be ramps and stairs leading to both entrances of the tunnel making it ADA-accessible.

The completed pedestrian underpass will be 12 feet wide, 8 feet tall, and 136 feet long.

“I’m very excited for it to be finished and completed so that all the pedestrians can enjoy it. And cross safely underneath 98 with their families so they can enjoy all the rest that Walton County has to offer,” said Rumpler.

Because it is underground the biggest concern has been possible flooding.

“That was one of the first things our teams tackled. They looked at drainage. They made sure that we can get that water out of the tunnel so we don’t have sitting water in there,” said Satter.

One of the last tasks will be installing the lighting. FDOT is planning landscaping that matches the Walton County scenery. But it will be unique on its own.

The only other pedestrian underpass in Northwest Florida is on the FSU Tallahassee campus.