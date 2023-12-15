DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty and Argyle Volunteer Fire Districts are quickly trying to improve operations after a state report questioned their compliance with regulations.

OPPAGA, the research arm of the Florida State Legislature, revealed both Argyle and Liberty Volunteer Fire Districts have been overspending their budgets, have inadequate certifications, and are failing to comply with state statutes.

The report recommended both departments comply with operating requirements.

Argyle Fire District posted a response thanking OPPAGA for providing the guidelines to improve, and are working to meet state standards.

The tone was different at the Liberty board meeting Thursday night. Members released a 52-page response to the OPPAGA report, claiming it is incorrect.

They say a single board member and the state fire marshal’s office gave false information.

“Hinson has been answering the questions that the auditors put together since the audit began. Most of us, he didn’t share this information. We didn’t know he was providing information,” Board Chairman Mike Engel said.

When the legislative session begins in January, the state is set to vote on dissolving the districts or keeping them open another 5 years.

If they’re dissolved, Walton County Fire Rescue will take over emergency response for the area.

Liberty board members and some residents fear that change would bring a tax increase and decrease the quality of care.

“They gave me an incredible amount of help when my wife was, was dying. I had times where she couldn’t wake me up at three in the morning, and they knew that I kept a door open that they had access to. There were several times they came just to wake me up so that I could help my wife. The county wouldn’t do that, you know, I don’t know what they would have done in that situation,” Engel said.

Liberty leaders are hoping the community can reach out to state representatives to show support for keeping the department open.

A task their attorney mentioned will be an uphill battle.

The fire assessment fee is the same for both Liberty Fire and Walton County Fire Rescue.

Walton County Commissioners are responsible for setting the budget and say they don’t expect to raise taxes if the districts are dissolved.

To read the full OPPAGA report click here. To watch the December 11 legislative meeting, click here.