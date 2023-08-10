FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement is hard at work keeping students and local drivers safe with back-to-school traffic. Operation Bluebird is Walton County Sheriff’s Office’s initiative with increased patrols.

In Freeport, cars lined up down Business 331 to pick up students at the elementary school on the first day of classes.

“Their first few days of school are always tough, right? Because parents want to drop their kids off and less and less kids are taking the bus. So getting used to that traffic pattern and like how long you’re going to have to wait,” said Corey Dobridnia, PIO with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

School Resource Officers are directing traffic with busses on the main road. Patrol officers are also in the school zone looking for risky drivers.

“They’re looking for texting and driving, speeding, reckless driving, and anything that could put kids in danger of getting to and from school. So it’s just our increased enforcement effort in this area so that people see us and they’re less likely to cause a crash or do anything dangerous,” said Dobridnia.

Operation Bluebird is serving every school in Walton County helping kids and drivers be safe going to and from campus.

South Walton fire district also has something up its sleeve to help kids get ready for the first day of school.

“This is our 16th back-to-school driver safety awareness campaign and what we do is our men and women go out there and greet the kids on their first three days of school, holding signs really just making sure drivers are aware that school buses and kids are part of the daily traffic,” said Sammy Sanchez, South Walton Fire Marshal.

Firefighters say showing up with the trucks and sirens puts a smile on the kid’s faces.

“They’re a little bit nervous, especially those going back to school or going to school for the first time, and then they see our men and women out there and just kind of brings a smile to their face and kind of ensures that everything is going to be OK,” said Sanchez.

South Walton firefighters will greet students through Monday, Aug. 14

The sheriff’s office said operation blue bird will last the first two weeks of school. The sheriff’s office also said if anyone sees people breaking school safety laws on the road to call 9-1-1 and report it.