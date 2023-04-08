WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Large spring break crowds and dangerous surf conditions resulted in a busy week for South Walton Fire District lifeguards.

SWFD posted on Facebook about the number of calls they received in response to the Gulf Coast.

According to their post, they rescued and assisted 83 people from rough conditions. Responded to 11 major medical responses and 16 minor ones.

They also assisted with 11 lost individuals. Officials said the busiest day was on Thursday when lifeguards helped 50 people survive the rip currents.

Red and purple flags were flying throughout the week.