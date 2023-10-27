SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Halloween day heated up at Bay School in Santa Rosa Beach with a demonstration by the South Walton Fire District.

Fire inspectors and firefighters brought a truck around to teach kids about their jobs.

The show and tell featured a safety demonstration about how to handle a fire in the kitchen and what a smoke alarm is.

The district fire pup mascot was a big hit and may have a new name this year. The kids believe him to look like the Paw Patrol character Marshall, a fire-fighting dog on the popular television show.

The South Walton Fire District said they focus on bringing fire tips to kids at a young age because they will remember the tips more.

“We like to hit on the important things like 911. Stop, drop, and roll. Get out. Stay out, close where you doze as far as closing your bedroom door, and just general fire safety tips. This year we’re focused on kitchen fire safety. So we’ve made a little skit to help the kids understand,” said Todd ‘Doofy’ Bowser, fire inspector.

South Walton Fire District has taken the skit to all of the elementary schools in the south end of the county this month. Teaching more than 2,000 kids about fire prevention safety.

They hope parents will do a fire drill with the kids at home to test their new knowledge.