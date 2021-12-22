Judge orders restitution for man who started Mussett Bayou wildfire

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man responsible for last year’s multi-million dollar wildfire in South Walton County will pay restitution— but not much, considering the damages.

A judge has ordered Allen Boyd Smith to pay $10,500 to one homeowner, and another $5,000 to a second homeowner.

Back on May 6, 2020, Smith was reportedly burning trash at his mobile home off Mussett Bayou Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

The windy, dry conditions quickly blew the fire out of control, jumping Highway 98 and spreading the flames into some South Walton neighborhoods.

When it was over, the fire had reportedly destroyed 34 homes, damaged 25 others and burned 343 acres.

In late October, Smith pled no contest to two counts of failing to obtain a burn permit and was sentenced to one-year probation and 100 hours of community service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Using a space heater? Local fire officials want you to do it safely

Pair from Okaloosa County identified after abandoning dog, 11 puppies on shelter doorsteps

VIDEO: WCSO: Pair from Okaloosa identified for abandoning dog and 11 puppies on shelter doorsteps

'Roadkill' movie wrapping up production in Washington County

PCPD officer gifts local girl new tablet after hers is stolen

Paving to begin in Bay County in the new year

More Local News

Don't Miss