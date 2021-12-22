Judge orders restitution for man who started Mussett Bayou wildfire

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man responsible for last year’s multi-million dollar wildfire in South Walton County will pay restitution— but not much, considering the damages.

A judge has ordered Allen Boyd Smith to pay $10,500 to one homeowner, and another $5,000 to a second homeowner.

Back on May 6, 2020, Smith was reportedly burning trash at his mobile home off Mussett Bayou Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

The windy, dry conditions quickly blew the fire out of control, jumping Highway 98 and spreading the flames into some South Walton neighborhoods.

When it was over, the fire had reportedly destroyed 34 homes, damaged 25 others and burned 343 acres.

In late October, Smith pled no contest to two counts of failing to obtain a burn permit and was sentenced to one-year probation and 100 hours of community service.