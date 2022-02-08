WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Tourism Department is pleased to help support their partners and community by hosting a Hospitality & Service Industry Job Fair, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Building at 427 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach.

With the spring tourism season right around the corner, local businesses are looking to bolster their staff, so this is a great opportunity for job seekers to network and meet with participating companies for information about employment opportunities.

For more information about this event, please contact Cindy Selph at admin@visitsouthwalton.com or (850) 267-1216.