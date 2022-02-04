INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – After a year of construction, the Inlet Beach pedestrian underpass tunnel is finally starting to take shape.

The $5.6 million project will provide safe pedestrian passage underneath the intersection of Highway 98 and County Road 30A.

Director of Operations for Shades Bar and Grill Steven Sapp said they pushed for the project. Mostly due to safety concerns.

“This will be a great thing for the community,” Sapp said. “We’ve had several car accidents over the years. I’m really hoping that it improves safety over the corridor here.”

In the summertime, the intersection is a major destination for both tourists and residents.

This underpass will be the second of its kind in Northwest Florida. The first is in Tallahassee at Florida State University.

Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said the motivation behind the project is safety, for walkers, bikers and drivers.

“No longer will they have to cross highway 98,” Satter said. “They’ll be able to go underneath and not have to cross one of the busiest highways in Northwest Florida.”

Right now the crew’s focus is building the retaining walls on the north side of the project. Then once that is finished they will move on to building the steps and ramps leading down to the tunnel. Then by late spring, they will do the same on the southside.

“You’ll see the traffic shift and those lanes will shift so there will be different traffic patterns coming up,” Satter said.

Once completed, people will be able to access the tunnel near Shades or the Donut Hole.

Satter said the tunnel project should wrap up in late 2022.

He said this is an active construction scene and is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic pattern shifts and always be careful.