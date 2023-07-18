WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than half of the Walton County School District students (52.4%) are on free or reduced meal plans. The school district sent letters out Tuesday, July 18, 2023, for families on state programs such as snap benefits or Medicaid.

“These letters go out to households who are matched in the system with the state that receives SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, or FDPIR. Any one of those programs automatically qualifies students and children to get free or reduced meals, ” said Robert Martin, food services program administrator.

The meal program is completely confidential for students.

“No one knows in the district, you know whether they get free or reduced paid. When a student goes through the IOS line, every kid gets a pin number. They put that pin number in, you don’t know if they’re free, reduced or paid.”

The program lowers the price of meals by 90 percent or more to a maximum of 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.

Parents say the program is a big help in the penny-pinching days some are living in.

“It is more rewarding to know that kids can come to school and have lunch because some kids come to school and never know when they’re going to eat again. Some kids are in a poverty level. I mean, we’re in inflation, so it’s kind of like knowing that they have a meal ready for them at school, breakfast and lunch,” said Stephanie Quinton, parent of Walton County students.

The free or reduced lunches are not just for families that are on state programs, the school district said anyone that needs assistance can apply. Throughout the summer the school district gave out 12,000 meals to any student that needed food.

“The application eligibility is based on what your income is and household size because that factors into it. The more in the household you know, the more expenses are. So that factors into it so they can get still get free or reduced as part of being the application-based school district which we are,” said Martin.

Martin said even if your student does not need the free or reduced meals, go ahead and apply. The data gathered can help the district get financial resources such as books and SAT testing cost reductions.

School starts August 10 for Walton County students. The meal application can be filled out online starting July 1. Applications for the 22-23 school year will stay in effect until September 20.

Click here for the link to apply.