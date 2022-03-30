WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Strangers have been brought together in Freeport after similar traumatic experiences.

A family has lost everything after lightning struck their home, and caught fire.

In the morning hours of March 23, the Van Eaton’s Freeport house caught fire due to a lightning strike. It took minutes before being engulfed in flames.

The family, unfortunately, lost two of their pets in the blaze.

“We had less than two minutes, the smoke started filling the house,” Windswept Estates resident Wesley Van Eaton said.

Wesley and his sister Cindy Van Eaton frantically ran out of their home only in pajamas. That was just before it was fully engulfed in fire.

“The whole roof and the whole house exploded into flames, so we barely made it but we are grateful we did,” Wesley said.

Virginia Van Eaton was away at the time. She rushed back immediately once she received a call from her husband at 4:30 a.m. saying their house was destroyed.

“I was just watching my world dissolve,” she said.

Although the family is waiting on insurance to help them rebuild, the community of Windswept Estates has gone above and beyond to help.

“I just saw the homeowner outside shaking and it just broke my heart,” neighbor Krystan Thompson said. “And I remember that shake. I just had that shake in December.”

Thompson is a new neighbor. She moved in roughly five weeks ago. Just a few months ago, after she tragically lost her husband, she experienced feelings of homelessness.

“It just brought back so much trauma and so many bad memories,” Thompson said. “So, I told myself I just had to stop by and see if they needed something. And as soon as I got out of my car I was like, ask them to live with you.”

“I’m most grateful for Krystan who is opening her house to perfect strangers,” Virginia said. “But it’s a wonderful thing because now I have got a new best friend.”

The Van Eaton’s have been living with the Thompson family for a week so far. They all have a plan for them to stay until their home is rebuilt.

Thompson is not the only community member who is extended a helping hand.

“We’ve had people here every day bringing clothes, supplies,” Wesley said. “It’s been absolutely wonderful. They’ve all been amazingly wonderful to all of us.”

He said these similar situations have brought them all together. They now consider themselves all one big family.

“I’m Uncle Wes to the 8-month-old, and the 8-year-old,” Wesley said. “I’m going to be a soccer coach, and I’m going to be the missing father that he doesn’t have.”

“And I’m a grandma to the babies. It’s so good I love it,” Cindy said.

The Van Eaton family said they are so thankful for all of the donations they have received. Wesley said it feels like they have gained more than they have lost.

Thompson has set up a go-fund-me page for the Van Eaton family. That can be found at this link.