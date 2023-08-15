FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A five-year legal battle continues between the Horse Power Pavilion in Freeport and the Board of Walton County Commissioners.

The owner’s last update to News 13 was a court date for February 15 in a lawsuit filed against the county for harassment. They now tell us that day in court never happened.

“It’s just insanity,” said owner Kate Holland.

Holland bought the Highway 20 ranch in 2018 with dreams of opening a wedding venue, a coffee shop, and a bistro. Her dreams came true. But after what she said was hundreds of code complaints, all that remains is the bistro.

“My wedding venue. I spent over $350,000 putting that venue in just in timber and building it out. We had two weddings over there before they shut it down. It’s just been endless,” said Holland.

Holland tells News 13 they set a meeting on April 25 with Acting County Attorney Clay Adkinson and board members.

Holland said the result of that meeting was a 90-day cease and desist to end the lawsuit against the county for harassment.

The trade-off was a proposal to be sent to the Hollands attorney rezoning her property and allowing on-site businesses as well as negotiations for her nearly $500,000 dollars in damages.

In a letter from the Warner Law Firm on June 2, the county rejected a settlement claim from the Hollands made in 2022. The letter said the County would not make a counteroffer and any lawsuits can be reopened.

The 90 days ended on August 9. Holland said they were promised a proposal by Adkinson. Iin an August 3 email, Adkinson said that the offer still stands.

“If we can’t find this proposal that’s missing in action, then we’ll have to go to court and make the judges deal with it. My understanding is if we do that, then we depose county officials that have been involved in it. In the meeting on the 25th of April, Mr. Glidewell admitted that he owes us an apology because he wrote an e-mail that said to shut my business down and he has never even set foot in any of my businesses,” said Holland.

While the owners are awaiting the proposal to resolve the ongoing legal battle with the county, they want the community to know they are still open.

“I’ll always be open. You know it. They’ve tried everything in their power to shut me down along this process. And if it wasn’t for the support of everybody, we wouldn’t have continued fighting,” said Holland.

At this time, the county has not responded to our questions regarding a proposal from Adkinson to the Hollands attorney.