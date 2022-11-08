This photo was provided by Walton County Fire Rescue on social media.

Updated 5:55 p.m.

Walton County Fire Rescue issued another alert stating the fire is out.

“Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the flames before any structures were damaged,” Walton County Fire rescue wrote. “Florida Forest Service is en route to cut a fire line. Please use caution in the area as WCFR and Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida work to clear the scene.”

——————————————-

Original story below

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County firefighters warned Tuesday night that about 150 structures are threatened by a fast-moving wildfire.

The agency issued the alert on social media shortly before 5 p.m.

“WCFR is currently fighting an outside fire on HWY 83A between Hansen Rd & Hammock Trail E in Freeport,” Walton County Fire Rescue wrote. “Approx. 150 structures threatened by the fast-spreading fire. Please avoid the area, if possible. Expect heavy smoke in the area.”

The agency added that they would update the public with more information when it was available.