DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A homeowner tells News 13 his nephew burned down his mobile home in North DeFuniak Springs. That nephew is now behind bars for violating his felony probation but is not facing any charges relating to the fire.

Ash and charred appliances are all that remains of a double-wide trailer on New Harmony Loop. The home caught on fire on July 5.

Walton County firefighters responded to the home just after 2 a.m. to see the double-wide engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out quickly, saving the nearby house and shed from the blaze. The nearby trees getting burned in the wake.

The homeowner, Joshua Fleming told News 13 that his nephew started the fire after he recently kicked him out of the mobile home.

Fleming lives in the main house on the same lot and was letting his family member live there rent-free after he got out of prison. Fleming then kicked him out after he said he found drugs on the property.

Fleming said the fire marshall found the start of the flames in the back of the trailer but what was used to spark the fire is still in question.

The nephew, identified to News 13 as James Logan Scofield was arrested the next day for violation of felony probation in Walton County. His previous charges stemmed from leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Fleming said he believes it was his nephew based on a video of the fire on July 5 that was sent to Scofield’s girlfriend.

Fleming inherited this property and the mobile home six years ago from his mom and stepdad. Now that the double-wide is completely burned to the ground, Fleming is asking the county and the community to bring dumpsters to help him pick up the pieces.

The home is located on the 500 block on New Harmony Loop which connects to County Highway 2A.

In a statement to News 13, the State Fire Marshal’s office said “This fire investigation is open and ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time. Should anyone have information regarding this fire please call the Florida Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention TIP LINE at 1877-NO-ARSON or on the web at facap.org/reward. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward.”

Scofield is being held without bond but is not facing arson charges at this time.