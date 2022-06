MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Several fighters are still on the scene of a house fire that broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a home and a vehicle in flames on Old Towne Avenue, which is in the Sandestin community. They said the fire was rapidly spreading to nearby homes.

Firefighters said three homes were ultimately involved in the incident. However, the extent of the damage to the other two homes is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.