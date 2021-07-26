Highway 90 shut down as first responders work deadly crash in Mossy Head

Walton County
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Walton County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies are on Highway 90 W near Lancelot Road in response to a fatal car crash.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 90 W are shut down. Traffic is being diverted down Lancelot Road and Watson Road at this time and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Walton County fire officials said one patient was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local organization hosts school supply drive for Bay Co. students

Panama City Weather, Morning Forecast: 7/26/21

18-year-old is America's first women's taekwondo champion—and she's just getting started

South Walton Fire District Lifeguard saves turtle

Man accused of stabbing wife found dead in Okaloosa County Jail cell

Vaccine clinics available in Calhoun and Liberty County

More Local News

Don't Miss