Highway 90 shut down as first responders work deadly crash in Mossy Head

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Walton County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies are on Highway 90 W near Lancelot Road in response to a fatal car crash.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 90 W are shut down. Traffic is being diverted down Lancelot Road and Watson Road at this time and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Walton County fire officials said one patient was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in the crash.