WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– A HERicane has made landfall in Walton County. Not to worry though, this isn’t your typical storm. The free week long camp is geared towards transitioning young women into community leaders.

The program is put on by Walton County Emergency Management, and started in 2019. It’s back after a brief hiatus from COVID-19.

The girls will have the opportunity to hear from 35 speakers in professional industries across the Panhandle. The program curriculum includes CPR certification, storm spotter training, basic first aid, and fire extinguisher training.

Catie Feeney, the operations coordinator for Walton County Emergency Management, said she hopes the girls will be able gain essential life skills from the program.

“Being able to be mentored by the best in our business will help those girls learn leadership skills, a little bit of confidence, and hopefully get some great insight for their future careers,” she said.

Feeney also hopes the girls will gain insight into careers in emergency management which is typically a male dominated field.