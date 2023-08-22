DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — HCA Florida Healthcare confirmed the purchase of 9 acres in DeFuniak Springs for a new facility.

At the Aug. 22 Walton County Board Meeting, CEO Todd Jackson with the HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville announced the future site.

The land is at the Northwest corner of Interstate 10 and Highway 331. HCA closed on the land on July 19, 2023.

HCA announces new facility in DeFuniak Springs, limited details

Jackson was not able to release what type of facility would be constructed at the location, but guaranteed to the commissioners it would contain emergency services.

“We do not intend to open a healthcare clinic or an urgent care facility,” said Jackson to the commissioners. “What we do intend is something more substantial.”

Jackson told the board when HCA acquires land like this one of two things is built, a free-standing emergency room or a hospital.

If the land does not form into a hospital for in-patient care, Jackson said HCA will construct an intra-facility transport to bring Walton County patients to Niceville or Fort Walton-Destin.

“We have not announced anything regarding what assets will be placed on that piece of property as we’re continuing the planning and developing phase. One of the things we want to make sure that we do is that we complement all of the needs that are coming out of the out of North Walton” said Jackson.

HCA Florida Healthcare operates more than 50 hospitals in the state.

Jackson said once construction begins, the facility would take at least 18 months before it can treat patients.

More details will be released before 2024.

Jackson spoke at the Aug. 22 meeting to clear the air on rumors about the HCA purchase and speak out against the North Walton Doctors’ Hospital. Jackson said a healthcare facility should not be asking the county for support and can do the project themselves.

“I think the biggest difference is that HCA is not coming to the county asking them for lines of credit or taxpayer dollars to help operate their hospital. We’re going to be able to do this without taxpayer money or support from the county, and I’d like to see the North Walton Doctors’ Hospital do the same thing,” said Jackson.