SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hellen McCall Park in Walton County has been a hot spot for graffiti tagging.

The sheriff’s office has stepped up to initiate a way for artists to have their own canvas at the skate park area and improve overall safety.

“I am proposing and asking the board for consideration to build two walls, eight foot tall, 20 foot long, which go on the south side of the skateboard park as graffiti walls,” Mark Wendel, Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The graffiti walls will be a partnership between the Cultural Arts Alliance, parks and recreation, and the sheriff’s office. They say in the end, they really need graffiti to stay off of the pavement so it improves safety for the kids that enjoy it.

“Any time a bowl or a piece of art is erected as graffiti, it becomes a slick surface, which causes the skateboarders and the individuals using the park to be in danger of injuring themselves,” said Wendel.

Wendel said they hope the walls can serve as a canvas similar to Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge.

“The parks and recreation and the sheriff’s office will maintain constant visualization to eliminate any graffiti that is inappropriate or obscene and vulgar,” said Wendel. “As well as putting up art, businesses can advertise, such as the music festival or whatever they want.”

The county approved giving up to $2,000 at the Sept. 26 meeting to help fully fund the project. Commissioners said efforts by the sheriff’s office have helped in other parks with illegal graffiti.

“I know we care and in other parts around the county, you’re efforts have cut the graffiti to just about zero and that’s good,” said Danny Glidewell, county commissioner.

There’s no word on when the walls will be put in place.

The sheriff’s office will use the approved $2,000 to help fund the concrete and a mason to install the project.