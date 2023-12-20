MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Lace up those skates and get ready to hit the ice, ‘Baytowne on Ice’ is back at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for its 15th year.

The rink is up and running every day, including holidays from now until Sunday, February 4th.

It costs $13 for 90 minutes of ice time and you are welcome to rent skates for an additional $3 or bring your own.

This special attraction is brought back each year due to the unique opportunity it affords to residents in Florida.

“Baytowne on Ice has become a staple here in Baytowne during the holiday season where everybody can bring their family out, enjoy the ice skating rink here in Florida, which you don’t really see often,” said Village of Baytowne Wharf Events Manager Kensley Brooks. “It just kind of gets the holiday season going.”

Skaters must be at least three years old and those under the age of six must be accompanied by an adult.

Times do vary when the rink is open each day and you must fill out a waiver before going out for a skate.

For a link to the rink’s schedule click here, and for the waiver, click here.