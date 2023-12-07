WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, a Freeport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Johnathon Hataway Jr, who was the target of a narcotics investigation by the Walton County Narcotics Unit.

Hathaway Jr was arrested in September 2022. He was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hathaway Jr. was issued a $50,000 bond, and released eight days after his arrest.

In June 2023, he failed to appear in court regarding prior charges. In this case, his bond was revoked and he remained incarcerated until sentencing.

Hataway Jr has pleaded to 20 years in prison on a 15-year minimum mandatory sentencing and five years concurrent prison time for failing to appear.