FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Walton County residents banded together over the last few months to help out one of their own.

William Thompson’s home in Freeport had been racking up hefty fines since he was found in violation of Walton County code.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Thompson said. “I thought honestly if it was just left up to me I would have probably lost everything.”

He had found himself battling some major health issues as trash collected and plants overgrew in his yard.

But when some local residents heard Thompson plead his case to Walton County Code Enforcement, they decided to step in.

“Well, it was pretty simple… I just put it out there and there was no dragging anybody in, they just automatically volunteered,” resident Dan Curry said. “At one point, we had probably close to 30 people here. It was just amazing. There was hardly any effort to get volunteers here.”

Thompson was amazed at the gesture.

“We had like three or four-yard dumpsters and a whole bunch of utility trailers and pickup trucks, and they just loaded up all my stuff, and away they went and all the trash with it,” Thompson said. “Then they cleaned up the yard. They had tree trimmers and grass cutters and everybody here.”

Now, after almost a month of cleanup, Thompson’s home is back in compliance.

“We’re having a ribbon-cutting showing that everything is done, and it’s all nice and clean, and all of these wonderful angels that came to my rescue are here to say hi and everything, so that’s good,” Thompson said. “I’m so happy.”

Curry said that he and others involved have decided to pay off Thompson’s property taxes for this next year, as well as send him gift cards to get him back on his feet.

Curry also said he hopes to work toward giving those in Thompson’s situation another avenue besides just racking up fines.