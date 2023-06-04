A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old Freeport man died in an early morning accident on U.S. Highway 331(Clyde B. Wells Bridge).

According to the release, the crash happened around 1 am on the bridge after a man walked across the Northbound lanes of 331 and was struck by a car.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 19-year-old female from Freeport driving the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter about the Northbound lanes being shut down around 5:28 am.

NORTHBOUND CLYDE B WELLS BRIDGE (331 S) SHUT DOWN: FHP CONDUCTING TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION@FHPPanhandle is conducting a traffic homicide investigation into a vehicle versus pedestrian.



Northbound lanes of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge is currently shut down at Chat Holley.… pic.twitter.com/bihA0gHLlt — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 4, 2023

As of 7:38, WCSO said the roadway is clear and back open for travel.