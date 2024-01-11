WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who attempted to conceal more than 30 grams of fentanyl in the back of a patrol car.

In February 2023, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in Freeport. Sheriffs identified 33-year-old, Robert Seth Whittaker of Walton County was on probation for drug charges.

A cavity search was also conducted at the jail where investigators found a ‘chunk of purple powder’ which fell out from under Whittaker. The powder was confirmed to be fentanyl, according to investigators.

Additional information later obtained revealed Whittaker discarded a large quantity of fentanyl under the rare seat of the patrol car while transported to the jail. The dash cam footage, confirmed while Whittaker was handcuffed he reached into the area of his buttocks, removing plastic bags. He stuffed the items into the seatbelt area, sheriffs wrote in a news release.

Investigators say the patrol car was immediately secured, searched, and found to contain approximately 32 grams of fentanyl under the rear seat.

Whittaker was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, felony violation of probation, introduction of contraband into a jail facility, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On January 4, in a plea agreement, Whittaker pled guilty to trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whittaker was taken to Walton County Jail. He was sentenced to a mandatory term of seven years in the Florida Department of Corrections.