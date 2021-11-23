Freeport home saved in fire two days before Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue reportedly saved a Freeport home and family pets on Tuesday evening.

Walton County fire officials said firefighters responded to smoke detectors going off in a home, where they later discovered a fire in a bathroom in the house.

None of the residents were home, but the rescue team removed three family dogs safely from the house.

The fire began to spread through the ceiling into the attic. However, firefighters were able to isolate the fire in the bathroom to keep it from spreading to other parts of the house.

Walton County fire officials said the fire was reportedly started by an electrical issue.

