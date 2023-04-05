WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A veteran-owned and operated farmers market that has been helping out Freeport organizations for the last two years, was forced to take a break.

They have been struggling to find a permanent location for the last few months.

Air Force Veteran Gary Parks started the Freeport Farmers Market in August 2021 with the intention of giving back to the community.

The first market raised money for a DeFuniak Springs non-profit, Matrix COC.

“So we collected seven boxes of food, and we also donated $1,500 to a sponsorship and the vendor fees so from there we were asked by our community, Hammock Bay if we would help with the market because their market was kind of going away. It was down about eight vendors,” Parks said.

Parks and his wife grew the market from eight vendors to 80.

But with growth, came growing pains.

Neighbors asked them to move locations.

“We moved it down the road, and eventually, Walton County officials contacted us and said they’re not approved for public events. They don’t have a special permit, so then we had to find another location,” Parks said.

Parks said they run the market without taking a dime of the profits for themselves.

“It was about community and about just being able to help different organizations because again, we’re 100% volunteer. My wife and I are blessed to have, you know, full-time jobs,” Parks said.

The couple created the non-profit “The Lunch Buddy Foundation Inc.”, which helps children’s organizations and raises money for non-profit charities, missions, and the less fortunate.

The farmers market has allowed them to donate $2,000 worth of toys to the Emerald Coast Advocacy Center, wheelchairs to Freeport High School, backpacks to the schools, and snacks to the Freeport Middle School Snack Program.

Parks is still searching for a permanent home for the market so they can continue supporting local organizations and providing a platform for awareness.

Until then, they are holding pop-up markets.

The next one is at South Walton High School on May 7.

They also have a farmers market scheduled for Bob Hope Air Force Enlisted Village on Sunday, May 28.

To stay up to date on the Freeport Farmers Market visit their Facebook page or their website.

Visit here to learn more about the Lunch Buddy Foundation Inc.