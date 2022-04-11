FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews are expanding the wastewater treatment capacity in the city of Freeport.

Freeport’s existing wastewater treatment plant can handle 600,000 gallons of water per day.

However, city officials are expanding the treatment plant’s capabilities to 1.5 million gallons of water a day by next summer.

Freeport City Manager Charlie Simmons said the city’s rapid growth has made this project a top priority to prepare the infrastructure for the influx of people.

“The expected growth that we are experiencing now and that we are going to be experiencing in the next few years is really unprecedented,” Simmons said. “So we have been working diligently to get ahead of that curve.”

This is just the first phase of wastewater treatment improvements.

Freeport’s current population is about 9,100. Simmons said they expect to add about 10,000 more residents over the next five to 10 years.

“Just as soon as this upgrade is finished, we are going to be upgrading to another point five, which brings this plant to a two million-gallon-per-day plant,” Simmons said.

This project goes hand in hand with the Highway 331 South sewer project that will expand the city’s sewer service area from Highway 20 down to the Choctawhatchee Bay.

“People really can only resonate with what they see,” Simmons said. “They don’t see the miles of pipe in the ground, they will never even see the treatment plant, but the water and the sewer are the most important things we can do with the city of Freeport.”

The city is also buying land on the north side of Freeport for another water treatment in the future.

This first phase of the wastewater expansion should be completed next summer, according to officials.