FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — We’re less than two weeks from the start of school for Walton County students. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help students that need help with back-to-school shopping.

The Freeport Regional Sports Complex is being transformed. Deputies working to create the back-to-school splash bash for July 29.

“We’re also going to have water slides, there’s four of those. Dunk tanks, we’re handing out snow cones, free hot dogs and we will have a helicopter that’s landing on the soccer fields, so it’s gonna be a good time,” said Deputy Sheriff Ryan Hooks.

Deputies will be giving out 750 backpacks filled with school supplies every student needs. They say if you want to get one, get there early.

“I would say show up as early as possible. The event starts at 11:00, so we typically in the past have run out of backpacks really quick. So just make sure that you get here within plenty of time and we’ll get you set up” said Hooks.

The backpack has the essentials like paper, pens and pencils, scissors and glue sticks. All of the items are donated by the community to help ease the burden of back-to-school shopping.

“To be ready for school is hard for some kids, especially in this community and throughout the county. So it’s important for us all to come together and we have a lot of vendors that have shown up and donated their time and money to try to help these kids to be ready for school, said Hooks.

One family stopped by a day early. Deputies stepped in to give two backpacks full of supplies to the young girls.

“Well, my nieces are here for the summer and I know it will be a big help to their mother. And, you know, parents that’s helping them so they can focus on other parts of life because life is hard right now,” said Darrelesha Kelly.

The event ends at 2 pm. 30 other vendors will be on site with food and other items for sale.

The Freeport Regional Sports Complex is located off Highway 83A. With Bay Loop shut down for a bridge repair, the best way to get there is off of Highway 20 or go through Hammock Bay.