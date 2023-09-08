POINT WASHINGTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A free health care provider in Walton County is setting up shop, permanently.

A new building on Highway 393 will become the state-of-the-art Point Washington Medical Clinic (PWMC).

“It is free so there is no fee for service and anyone who walks through our doors and is seeking care we will treat,” Hillary Glenn, PWMC Executive Director said.

The new facility will take operations from two days a week to eventually seven. With dedicated exam and procedure rooms and pharmacy.

“We are able to add dentistry, we’ll have three full operators, we will have a laboratory where we’ll be able to do clear waved labs on site,” Glenn said. “We will have a nutrition robust nutrition education program, but within that, we also have a teaching kitchen where we will actually be able to teach our patients how to cook nutritious food. We will also have a meeting room that we can use for fitness education or any other disease processes that we need to do education for.”

PWMC operates out of the Point Washington Methodist Church twice a week, excluding holidays. The staff has serviced more than 12,000 patients since 2017 with its mobile clinic and temporary rooms.

“We know that this area has expanded dramatically over the last few years we are in an area that is medically underserved and so you have an increase in population and not enough people to serve that population so a lot of people were having difficulty accessing care,” Glenn said.

The group is volunteer based from the doctors down to the front desk workers. With the expansion of the exam rooms and days of service, PWMC will need more staff.

“Everyone does go through HIPA training, of course, we’re a medical clinic, and then we get them oriented and find the best spot for them. Whether it be a screener outside, a front desk check-in, or as a nurse or a provider inside the clinic as well,” Mimi Gavigan, Operations Manager said.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation recently presented a $200,000 check to fully fund its new pediatric care room.

The ribbon cutting is set for Nov. 4, 2023.