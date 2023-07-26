WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly $10,000 is up for grabs for food and shelter programs in Walton County. Something local charities are needing now more than ever.

“Pretty much all the charities in this area are really struggling to stay afloat,” said Chris Leavenworth, Destin Harvest Executive Director.

The United Way of the Emerald Coast is now accepting applications for $9,680 of Phase 40 funding. A grant to help any agency providing emergency food or shelter services.

“Utility assistance, rental assistance, mortgage assistance, homeless shelter or food and nutrition programs in the form of groceries, hot meals, food vouchers, there’s a variety of programs that are eligible,” said Kelly Jasen with United Way of the Emerald Coast.

The United Way says this funding comes down from the state and federal government about once a year. Recently they just gave $25,000 to Okaloosa County charities.

“This is typically a very competitive grant application. Process those applications come in and they are reviewed by a local board who will determine the most meaningful programs that we will invest in,” said Jasen.

For charities like Destin Harvest, just a portion of the nearly ten grand would help.

“Funds for us means the difference between fuel and our trucks paying the insurance on our trucks, paying our drivers, maintaining our trucks, the core operation essentially,” said Leavenworth.

Destin Harvest works to bridge the gap between food supply and need in the community. Leavenworth said each meal they distribute costs 17 cents. The group distributes somewhere between 4 to 6,000 pounds every day. Leavenworth says he is seeing a great need in Walton County.

“We supplement several programs in Walton County and the need out there is exceptional. A lot of people in the county struggle, it’s a lower-income area to my knowledge. So they are met with a lot of the need,” said Leavenworth. “You have a lot of people there that are seasonal workers that come through to Destin, who will work during the season, and then during the off-season, they don’t have work unless they’re military.”

The deadline to apply is July 31 at 5 p.m. The United Way of the Emerald Coast said programs can email volunteer@united-way.org