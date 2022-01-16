Florida Department of Health to hold two vaccine clinics in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Walton County will hold two vaccine clinics next week.

On Tuesday, January 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs will host a clinic.

On Friday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the FDH in Walton County will hold a clinic at their Coastal Branch Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach.

Both clinics will offer the first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine— depending on what you need.

They will also offer pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five and older.

No appointments are required.

