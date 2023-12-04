MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County firefighters saved five dogs in a Mossy Head house fire Sunday afternoon.

Walton County Fire Rescue dispatcher received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11:54 am on Sunday, reporting a large house fire that took place after a loud explosion was heard from inside the home.

The caller reportedly said that while two dogs were able to escape safely, several others were still trapped inside. Assisting at the scene of the fire was the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and Eglin Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services.

After fighting the fire for just over an hour and a half, responders knocked it down.

Firefighters were able to rescue five dogs from the fire. Four other dogs were found deceased inside the home.

Investigators say that they suspect the fire originated in the home’s garage, however they have still not determined a cause.