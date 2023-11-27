DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County First Responders have a new tool kit to help the youngest victims on the panhandle. A non-profit group, Healing Tools for Warriors gave tackle boxes filled with diapers, bottle formula, and other items a child may need at a crime scene.

“I absolutely believe this is a game changer,” said Volunteer Barb Whitman. “Diapers, wipes. We have bottled water. We have electrolytes. We have snacks. We have a baby blanket. And most importantly, we have a little mini stuffed animal to show them how much we love and care for them.”

Healing Tools for Warriors started as a group to help military and first responders before branching out with Operation Warm Hearts.

“We heard about a child that was in crisis that was left in a vehicle for 8 hours while they handled the crime scene, and that child had no diapers, no anything to change the child. And so it just kind of sparked an idea,” said Founder Penny Pinkham.

The volunteer team delivered 20 tackle boxes to the Walton County Sheriffs Office and 5 to the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department.

“A lot of times we go to a scene and maybe an infant that needs a diaper or just needs a bottle, and the family doesn’t have anything that they can give to that child. So we can actually get there and we can assist them by giving these little boxes they have by Operation Warm Hearts and it really helps that child to get them through a struggling time,” said Fire Chief Ross Sheffield.

Healing Tools for Warriors plans to expand the initiative to Okaloosa and surrounding counties. They say the community can get involved by reaching out to their foundation online.

“Our goal with this this organization is to have one of these in every first responder vehicle in Walton County and Okaloosa County, by the end of next summer,” said Volunteer Clay Hall.