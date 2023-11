DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a home in DeFuniak Springs early Monday morning, Walton County officials said.

The fire broke out shortly after 12 a.m. and was apparently started when the Hurley Drive homeowner left a candle burning while out for the night.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before the fire was contained. No one was injured in the fire. The fire remains under investigation.