First Look: New Watersound hotel and amenities expansion expected in 2022

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Watersound development five years in the making is nearing the finish line.

The $70 million project will include a new hotel, as well as a major amenities expansion near the Camp Creek Golf Club.

The Watersound Camp Creek expansion broke ground in 2019 and, upon completion, will reportedly feature the most expansive wellness facility in the 30A area.

Amenities include eight tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, multiple swimming pools, a lazy river, and spin and yoga studios.

“Here at Watersound Club Camp Creek, you are starting to see the result of a lot of planning and a lot of background,” St. Joe Hospitality spokesperson David Demarest said. “As our membership has grown, we are growing the amenities and we want to make sure that in everything we do we continue to stay ahead of the need and the demand so that we can offer a high-quality experience for our guests and members.”

This development will also create around 150 jobs for the area, and Camp Creek’s general manager Manny Belete is looking for the best.

“Any place you go, what’s going to make the difference is the people,” Belete said. “We have the amenities… I’ve been to some lavish spots in the world where millions of dollars are spent. I think it’s the culture that we create. I know that St. Joe as a company and Watersound Club, we are creating that feel but we want you to feel comfortable. We want to make it your backyard. We want to make it your home.”

St. Joe also hopes that this project will expand tourism in the area beyond just beachgoers.

“You’re going to come here for your golf vacations and you are going to come here for a really high-end experience and that’s something that you might not get on another vacation in this area,” Demarest said. “We have long been known solely as a beach destination but this expands that. This grows what we offer as a community to people from outside the area and people who live here.”

The new amenities are scheduled to be open in the spring of next year, and the hotel should be open to guests in the summer.