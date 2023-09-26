WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Officials are investigating a structure fire that occurred at 3 p.m. on Sept. 26 at a mobile home in Mossy Head on West Hyacinth Avenue. The 911 call reported smoke coming from inside a mobile home. Upon arrival, Walton County Fire Rescue discovered the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to tackle the blaze in 15 minutes, saving half of the home. Officials reported residents and pets made it out of the home safely.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is currently investigating the cause of this fire.