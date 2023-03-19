FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple fire agencies responded to a four-story house fire on Saturday evening.

According to a news release from Walton County Fire Rescue, officials responded to a 911 call reporting a large structure fire on Grove Lane around 11:04 p.m.

Walton County Fire Rescue found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back corner of the home, and quickly deployed attack lines to battle the blaze. South Walton Fire District and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department arrived shortly after and began assisting in fighting the flames.

Heavy winds threatened to spread the flames to nearby structures, and firefighters fought the flames for several hours before getting the fire under control, clearing the scene at 5:19 a.m. Sunday, March 19.

There were no reported injuries and the firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.