WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday night, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Stanely Drive.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office communications center received a 911 call at 8:57 pm from a homeowner saying her mobile home was on fire. Within minutes, firefighters were on the scene, entering the home and deploying the fire.

Within minutes after the call, the fire was extinguished, preventing additional nearby structural damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical issues stemming from the home electrical panel, according to WCFR.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters are still on the scene.