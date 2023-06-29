WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is dead and a woman injured after colliding with a tree near Interstate 10 in Walton County Thursday, The Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a news release, a black Mazda SUV was traveling eastbound from the exit ramp of Interstate 10 (State Road 8) traveling towards State Road 285.

Troopers state that the vehicle traveled around the stopped traffic on the exit ramp and began to rotate in a clockwise direction, overturning several times before the left side collided with a tree on the south shoulder of the entrance ramp to Interstate 10.

The driver, a 78-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, La, suffered critical injuries. The passenger, an 87-year-old man also from Baton Rouge died, troopers wrote.