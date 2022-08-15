The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of from the scene of a fatal crash Monday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

“Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.”

The Florida Highway Patrol noted online that the crash involved a fatality. It is unclear how many people were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.