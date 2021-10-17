Fashion show fundraising event held to support Walton County families in need

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization is giving back to the community in a big— and fashionable— way.

Models of all ages and sizes hit the runway on Sunday for Caring & Sharing of South Walton’s first annual fall season fashion show.

“Almost all of our models are volunteers or staff members,” Director of Outreach Emily Proctor said. “So it’s just kind of a fun change of pace for us to get to try on some of the clothes we sell in the thrift store.”

The event was held at Monet Monet in Grayton Beach, and featured a luncheon, pop-up shop and silent auction for event-goers.

Executive Director Carly Barnes said their annual fashion show fundraiser event is usually held in the springtime, but they wanted to add a new tradition.

“We always have so much fun at the spring one, we decided to showcase some winter items at this one and start doing it twice a year,” Barnes said. “We don’t do a lot of fundraisers throughout the year, so this gives the community an opportunity to support our mission and also see what our thrift store has to offer.”

The organization provides food, financial assistance, mental health counseling and case management to those in need.

Leaders in the organization said they are thrilled to help out.

“Oh, it’s an amazing feeling, especially with the holidays coming up,” Barnes said. “It’s just nice knowing that we’re giving our neighbors a place to come when they need support the most.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better job,” Proctor said. “I know that every day, the work I do literally saves people’s lives, and that’s pretty amazing.”

Learn more about how you can become involved with or donate to Caring & Sharing of South Walton.