WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Experts with Cancer.gov say nearly 10,000 kids under 14 will be diagnosed in 2023. The battle with cancer is hard for the child and the families surrounding them.

14 families are behind the Tops’l Beach & Racquet Resort gates this week for a Lighthouse Retreat, healing their spirits from the long and ongoing battle.

“Leukemia, neuroblastoma, different types of brain tumors. It really runs the gamut. I believe leukemia is the most common type of childhood cancer. But it could be any number of things,” said Lighthouse Relationship Manager Mark Paul.

The Lighthouse program operates out of all major cities with children’s hospitals. Bringing families from across the country to Walton County to reconnect as a family unit.

“You can see just the burdens being released. You can see moms and dads coming back together, and reconnecting, and you see siblings who often get forgotten in the process,” said Paul. “We try to focus on the whole family, so we really want to care for that sibling just as much as we do the child on treatment.”

During the week-long stay at the resort, the program hosts events for parents such as date nights and group therapy sessions. For the kids, it’s beach days and an unbirthday dance party.

“It’s tough to see kids losing hair and the ports and all the things that they go through. But here they’re smiling here. They’re playing here, they’re just being kids,” said Paul.

Annabelle Grace ‘AG’ Bartel is a cancer survivor herself at 13 years old. AG said being a part of the retreat in 2022 let her be around kids that get it.

“Just because you’re a kid with cancer doesn’t mean that you’re different than anyone else. You do have a life-threatening disease. That is true, but that doesn’t mean you can’t live a normal life,” said AG.

AG was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at nine years old, having a tumor removed in her arm bone. She is now three years in remission.

“I have been gifted with this gift of an arm and I can’t take it for granted. These people here have injuries and disabilities that they can’t use in their day like everyday life, just like me,” said AG. “People at home, they don’t understand that. So I have to tell everyone I can’t do this. I can’t do that and they’re like ‘Why?’ I’m like, ‘Because of my arm and because I had cancer,’ and here it’s not a no-brainer, but people can play on your same level.”

Bartel is now back at the retreat in 2023 serving other families. She says she hopes to be a summer camp worker when she’s old enough.

There will be more camps at Tops’l Resort and one in Watersound this year. The program is looking for volunteers to help these families heal.

Learn more about the faith-based program on their website.