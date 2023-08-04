WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The more than five-year legal battle over customary use on Walton County beaches is not over yet. A final settlement was reached with most private property owners, others plan to go to trial this December.

“Nobody is going to be happy at the end of the day there are going to be people unhappy in all this,” said Walton County Sheriff Adkinson.

The Sheriff’s Office has 60 to 90 days to come up with policies to match the final settlement of the customary use of Walton County beaches. Adkinson said the response will depend on the property in question.

“Customary use does not apply to all 1,200 parcels in on the beach. So we’re going to end up having to have different policies based on where the property at what rules apply,” said Adkinson.

Of the three dozen or more in the settlement case, a 20-foot transitory zone will allow the public to sunbathe or swim on the beach, but at the owner’s discretion.

Local realtor Rachel Warrell has been following the customary use case on her tik tok and youtube. She says the final result of these court cases could affect everything from property rights to property values.

“If you own a property in Walton County and you don’t have deeded access to the gulf these new rules and restrictions could possibly negatively impact your vacation rental revenue and ultimately your property values,” said Warrell.

Warrell also has a background in political science and says the rights fight stems from a 1974 Florida supreme court ruling.

“The public has an ancient right to enjoy our beaches and restricting that access is violating people’s ancient rights,” said Warrell “Now at the same time, you have these property owners that have the deed either near or close to the water line, and they feel that their private property rights are being violated.”

While properties hash out signing the settlement or going to trial, Sheriff Adkinson said they will host a Facebook Q&A as well as a town hall to talk about policy suggestions with the public.

“I have to caution you this is not about a referendum on whether you like how the board handled it, or public versus private property. That’s irrelevant to my state. I don’t have any say in that. So if you come and you’re upset about there being a settlement, that’s not something the Sheriff’s Office can help you with,” said Adkinson.

Adkinson says more staff will be necessary regardless of the outcome.

“We think there’s some opportunity for the beach ambassador program to be expanded, community service officers that could come at it, not from an enforcement standpoint, but rather from an education and a customer service standpoint. We will have to have some more deputies for, unfortunately, people that force and enforcement action,” said Adkinson.

“Simply put, if you own property near or on the beach, you need to be paying attention to this,” said Warrell. “Our area has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and that is why we have a thriving we are a thriving tourist destination and a lot of property owners in Walton County use their properties as income-generating vacation rentals.”

The tourism development council will be responsible for communicating with the public once the settlement is complete. The TDC did say they are still actively looking for beach property to buy back to become more public access and parking lots.